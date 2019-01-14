Patriots running back James White had a 15-catch, zero-carry game

Getty Images

Patriots running back James White helped demonstrate just how much offensive football is changing on Sunday.

In the Patriots’ win over the Chargers, White had 15 catches, tying an NFL postseason record. And he had zero carries.

The Patriots love throwing the ball to White, who also had a 14-catch game in the Super Bowl two years ago. The 26-year-old White already has 49 career postseason receptions.

White gained just 97 yards on those 15 catches on Sunday, an average of just 6.5 yards per catch. But in the Patriots’ offense, short passes to running backs often stand in for runs. White has more catches than runs in his NFL career (248 receptions and 207 rushing attempts), and is really more a receiving back than a running back, in an offense that is based in the passing game.