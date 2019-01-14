Rams say Cowboys defense tipped its hand

Getty Images

After the Seahawks’ Week Three victory over Dallas, receiver Doug Baldwin said Seattle diagnosed some of the Cowboys’ defensive calls due to the hand signals used to communicate between players. Now, the Rams say the Cowboys’ defensive line was tipping whether they were stunting based on their alignment and which hand they had on the ground.

Rams right guard Austin Blythe told The Ringer that it worked “plus-90 percent” of the time, crediting the inside information with helping Los Angeles run for 273 yards on 48 carries.

If Maliek Collins shaded closer to the tackle, the Rams expected a stunt. If Collins lined up wider, the Rams looked to see which hand a certain Cowboys lineman had on the ground. The Rams said it gave them a good idea what was coming.

“We had a pretty good tell when they were going to do that,” Blythe told The Ringer.

Not surprisingly, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett downplayed the Rams’ postgame revelations.

“Any time you go into a ball game, there are certain things . . . that are indicators of what a team might do, and we certainly have those,” Garrett said Monday. “The Rams certainly have those; every team you play has those. What you try to do is, you try to have complements to those things, and we work very hard at that, understanding our self-scout, and understanding what we’re doing.

“Typically teams have tendencies, typically the best teams have tendencies, and you play to those tendencies and you also take advantage of those tendencies to do other things off of them, and that’s in all phases of your team. So the Rams did a very good job in that ball game. They deserved to win the game, um, you know that’s really all I have on that.”