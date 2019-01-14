Rams say Cowboys defense tipped its hand

Posted by Charean Williams on January 14, 2019, 7:15 PM EST
Getty Images

After the Seahawks’ Week Three victory over Dallas, receiver Doug Baldwin said Seattle diagnosed some of the Cowboys’ defensive calls due to the hand signals used to communicate between players. Now, the Rams say the Cowboys’ defensive line was tipping whether they were stunting based on their alignment and which hand they had on the ground.

Rams right guard Austin Blythe told The Ringer that it worked “plus-90 percent” of the time, crediting the inside information with helping Los Angeles run for 273 yards on 48 carries.

If Maliek Collins shaded closer to the tackle, the Rams expected a stunt. If Collins lined up wider, the Rams looked to see which hand a certain Cowboys lineman had on the ground. The Rams said it gave them a good idea what was coming.

“We had a pretty good tell when they were going to do that,” Blythe told The Ringer.

Not surprisingly, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett downplayed the Rams’ postgame revelations.

“Any time you go into a ball game, there are certain things . . . that are indicators of what a team might do, and we certainly have those,” Garrett said Monday. “The Rams certainly have those; every team you play has those. What you try to do is, you try to have complements to those things, and we work very hard at that, understanding our self-scout, and understanding what we’re doing.

“Typically teams have tendencies, typically the best teams have tendencies, and you play to those tendencies and you also take advantage of those tendencies to do other things off of them, and that’s in all phases of your team. So the Rams did a very good job in that ball game. They deserved to win the game, um, you know that’s really all I have on that.”

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Rams say Cowboys defense tipped its hand

  3. `We figured out that when the defensive players all had their left arm extended with the forefinger pointing out, they were expecting a play to the left. When they had their right arm extended with the forefinger pointing out they were expecting right. If they were making a throwing motion with their right arm that meant they expected a pass. When they pumped their legs rapidly on the spot, they expected run. It took awhile but we broke the code.”

  4. Jerry just hooked a nice flounder on the deck of the yacht… I’m sure Irvin will post picks of the NFL network…

  6. For a team that has a much much bigger game on Sunday the Rams sure do seem to be spending a lot of time talking about the game they’ve already won. If they’re going to focus on a game in the past, maybe focus on the game where the Saints beat you up in the Dome? Cause that’s who and where you’re playing on Sunday, the Cowboys won’t be on your schedule again this year.

    Or maybe they’re a team content with winning 1 playoff game?

  8. The seahawks said the same thing after the first game, Cowboys didn’t change anything as they held seattle to under 65 yards rushing total in the playoff game. The difference, execution. The Cowboys defenders didn’t execute against the run saturday night and were buried because of it.

  9. I can remember when Tony Dorsett played for the Cowboys there was a game when the opponent new when the Cowboys were going to run the ball by watching to see if Dorsett put his mouth guard in his mouth. If he didn’t it was a pass. Nice tell there.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!