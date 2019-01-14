Report: 49ers hire Kris Kocurek as DL coach

Getty Images

The 49ers have hired Kris Kocurek as their defensive line coach, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

San Francisco recently fired Jeff Zgonina, who served in that role the past two seasons. Zgonina shared responsibilities with pass-rush specialist Chris Kiffin in 2018.

Kocurek, 40, spent last season with the Dolphins. It was thought he might join former Dolphins head coach Adam Gase with the Jets.

Kocurek spent nine seasons as the Lions’ defensive line coach before moving to Miami.

In 2001, the Seahawks made Kocurek a seventh-round pick. He appeared in one NFL game with the Titans in 2001 before beginning a career in coaching.

Kocurek has had stints in the college ranks at Texas Tech, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Texas A&M-Commerce, West Texas A&M and Stephen F. Austin.