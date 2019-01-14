Report: Broncos agree to terms with Mike Munchak

AP

The Broncos didn’t hire Mike Munchak as their head coach after interviewing him this month, but it appears he will be part of the organization in 2019.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Munchak has agreed to terms with the Broncos on a deal to become their offensive line coach. Word of their interest in having Munchak serve in such a capacity broke after the team named Vic Fangio their head coach last week.

Munchak spent the last six years as the offensive line coach of the Steelers and his contract with the team expired after the end of the 2018 season. He was the head coach for the Titans from 2011 to 2013 and worked as an assistant for the franchise from 1994 until getting the top job.

Denver’s former offensive line coach Sean Kugler took a job on Kliff Kingsbury’s staff with the Cardinals.