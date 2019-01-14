Report: Broncos get permission to interview Rich Scangarello Monday

Getty Images

The Broncos were initially rebuffed in their attempt to interview 49ers quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello for their offensive coordinator vacancy, but the Niners have reportedly reversed that decision.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos have now received permission to speak to Scangarello and that he will meet with head coach Vic Fangio on Monday.

Scangarello has coordinator experience at the college level and first worked with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan in Atlanta. He left the Falcons to run the offense at Wagner College in 2016 before rejoining Shanahan with the 49ers in 2017. He and Fangio share an agent, but have never worked together.

It initially looked like Gary Kubiak would be running the offense under Fangio, but that fell apart last week over reported staffing issues and offensive philosophies. Kubiak’s been linked with the Vikings and Jaguars as he still plans to return to a coaching job despite things not working out in Denver.