Report: Darren Rizzi meeting with Packers about ST coaching job

Darren Rizzi interviewed with the Dolphins for their head coaching vacancy, but all indications are that the team is hiring Brian Flores once the Patriots season comes to an end.

If you include interim coaches, Rizzi has worked as the special teams coach for five head coaches since coming to Miami in 2010 so Flores’ arrival wouldn’t seem to close the book on Rizzi’s return. It may not be his only option, however.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Rizzi is set to meet with the Packers about a spot on Matt LaFleur’s staff in Green Bay.

Pelissero adds that the Dolphins would like to retain Rizzi, who also had an assistant head coach title for the last couple of seasons.