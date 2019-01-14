Reports: John DeFilippo interviewed with Cardinals, Jaguars

AP

John DeFilippo was a hot name as teams put together their coaching staffs around this time last year, but he’s not generating quite as much buzz after being by the Vikings with three games left in his first season as the team’s offensive coordinator.

That’s not to say that things are totally silent around DeFilippo, however. He’s reportedly in the mix for a pair of coordinator jobs.

Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports that DeFilippo interviewed with the Jaguars for their vacancy. The Jags are expected to meet with former Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak on Tuesday.

DeFilippo also reportedly spoke to the Cardinals. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 reports that the interview took place on Sunday after Steve Sarkisian opted to go back to the University of Alabama. With Kliff Kingsbury coaching the Cardinals, DeFilippo wouldn’t be calling plays in Arizona.