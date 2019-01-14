Reports: John DeFilippo interviewed with Cardinals, Jaguars

January 14, 2019
John DeFilippo was a hot name as teams put together their coaching staffs around this time last year, but he’s not generating quite as much buzz after being by the Vikings with three games left in his first season as the team’s offensive coordinator.

That’s not to say that things are totally silent around DeFilippo, however. He’s reportedly in the mix for a pair of coordinator jobs.

Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports that DeFilippo interviewed with the Jaguars for their vacancy. The Jags are expected to meet with former Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak on Tuesday.

DeFilippo also reportedly spoke to the Cardinals. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 reports that the interview took place on Sunday after Steve Sarkisian opted to go back to the University of Alabama. With Kliff Kingsbury coaching the Cardinals, DeFilippo wouldn’t be calling plays in Arizona.

  4. I wouldn’t hire him at all. Why take the chance? I don’t care if the Vikings head coach goes through offensive coordinators or not and whether you like him or not, when your boss tells you to do things a certain way and you just plain refuse, it’s just not worth the potential headache. Add to that the reputation he has as a guy who’s putting his own career ascension ahead of the teams needs and I wouldn’t touch this guy. He has a lot of weapons with the Vikings and he didn’t end up producing anything special.

  5. Kevines255, he was a bad fit for Minn because they wanted to be a running team. Cardinals just hired an Air Raid head coach, who will be calling plays, in case you missed it. D.J. is a stud because of his pass catching ability. He was once the 17th ranked receiver in the NFL in yards, including all WRs and TE’s! D.J. was used poorly by Wilks and his staff this year.

    The Cardinals OC will not be calling plays, but will be working with Kingsbury to meld the NFL offenses with the college Air Raid.

