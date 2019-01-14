Rod Marinelli unhappy with questions about whether he’ll retire

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli will be 70 in July, but he says he’s not slowing down, and he’s not happy with people asking him if he’s done coaching.

After the Cowboys’ loss to the Rams, Marinelli got testy when a reporter asked him if he might retire.

“You ask me 8,000 times am I going to retire or am I feeling a little old?” Marinelli said. “I’m disappointed in it and I don’t respect people who ask that because I think they’re soft. They’re really soft for asking a question like that. What kind of question is that after a game? You ask a question about run defense, I’ll tell you. I’ll give you everything you want. But it’s part of the deal.”

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said today that he feels very good about the job Marinelli has done, so it doesn’t sound like Marinelli will be pushed out, although it is possible that there could be some restructuring of the coaching staff with Kris Richard getting more responsibilities in running the defense. One way or another, Marinelli sounds fired up about continuing to coach as a 70-year-old in 2019.