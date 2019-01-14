Steelers promote Shaun Sarrett to offensive line coach

Getty Images

The Steelers will stay in-house to find their next offensive line arch.

Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the team has promoted assistant offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett to the primary job, on the same day former offensive line coach Mike Munchak took the same position in Denver.

The Steelers surely didn’t expect Munchak, a Hall of Fame offensive lineman and former head coach of the Titans, to leave for anything less than a head-coaching job. Via Bouchette, Munchak made comments to Ron Cook of the Post-Gazette in November suggesting that Munchak would be staying put.

“When you’re in an organization like [the Steelers], I don’t think there are any better,” Munchak said at the time. “I don’t know why you would want to go anywhere else. For me, it’s a good fit.”

Denver apparently is a better fit. While some Steelers fans will shrug at the news, attributing it to the fact the Munchak’s daughter lives in Denver, the loss of one of the best offensive line coaches in football has to be troubling, the latest tangible sign that the organization is moving in anything but the right direction.