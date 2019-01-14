Travis Frederick had shoulder surgery, expected to take part in offseason work

Getty Images

Cowboys center Travis Frederick missed the entire 2018 season after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome and said in December that he feels “very good” about his chances of returning to the field in 2019.

Head coach Jason Garrett announced on Monday that Frederick had shoulder surgery last week, but that does not lessen the chances that the center will be back in action. Garrett indicated the opposite was true because the operation was designed to clean up a labrum issue that would have presented a bigger issue to Frederick if it went untreated.

Garrett said that the team expects to have Frederick taking part in the offseason program and praised him for remaining involved with the team despite not being able to play this year.

Getting Frederick back at full strength would be a big plus for the Cowboys as they try to build on this year’s division title and playoff win. He’s been named to two All-Pro teams and four Pro Bowls since entering the league.