Vikings hire Brian Pariani as tight ends coach

Getty Images

The Vikings announced the hiring of three assistant coaches Monday.

Gary Kubiak and Klint Kubiak were reported earlier in the day, with the elder Kubiak taking the role of assistant head coach/offensive advisor and his son joining the team as its quarterbacks coach.

The Vikings also announced they hired Brian Pariani as tight ends coach.

Pariani has more than 20 years experience coaching tight ends, most of it with Gary Kubiak.

From 1994-2016, Pariani worked every season alongside Kubiak, with the exception of the 2005 season, when Pariani was at Syracuse. Pariani previously coached the tight ends position with Denver from 1995-2004 and again from 2015-16.

He also spent time as the tight ends coach for the Texans (2006-13) and for one season with the Ravens in 2014.