Which teams would pursue Nick Foles?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 14, 2019, 12:02 PM EST
AP

If, as it appears, the Eagles will be keeping quarterback Carson Wentz and relinquishing their rights to quarterback Nick Foles, where will Foles land?

The first question becomes whether he’ll exit as a free agent. His contract sets up a ping-pong match that starts with the Eagles exercising a $20 million option for 2019, Foles exercising a $2 million buyout, and the Eagles then deciding whether to apply the franchise tag, which would cost in the neighborhood of $25 million for one more year.

The Eagles, if they tag Foles, presumably would then try to trade Foles, who may not be thrilled about the team showing its appreciation for his contributions by trying to squeeze something more for his rights than the compensatory draft pick consideration they’d get. But they’ll understandably hope to guide him to a team other than Washington or the Giants, a pair of division rivals who could become very interested in pursuing the Super Bowl LII MVP.

Only four other teams would seem to be obvious potential suitors: The Dolphins, Bengals (maybe), Jaguars, Raiders (maybe), and Broncos. Everyone else seems to be set at the position, and most of the teams with older quarterbacks (like the Patriots, Steelers, Chargers, and Saints) would presumably throw the incumbent overboard only for a much younger player.

The lack of a long list of no-brainer options for Foles could put the Eagles in a delicate spot, with the $25 million tag applied to Foles and then accepted by Foles, making his salary fully guaranteed and forcing the Eagles to keep him around for another year, with Wentz making peanuts in comparison under the fourth year of his rookie deal.

97 responses to “Which teams would pursue Nick Foles?

  1. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins are the two leading candidates in my mind.

    Please, don’t go to the Giants or Redskins, Nick!

    I think Nick Foles is aware of his great Eagles legacy and will hopefully avoid signing with an NFC east team.

  5. The first one that popped into my head is Jags. Then Bills or Dolphins.

    But if Brady hangs it up at the end of the season, I could see Pats. It would so Belichekian, but he would never pay the asking price. I would laugh like a hyena though.

  7. Personally, I think he’s a perfect fit for the Patriots offense. Slim chance they move on from Brady but I could see Foles and Josh McDaniels continuing the dynasty for another ten years.

  10. Foles is a “some days chicken and some days feathers” kind of QB. While he has had some great games he’s had plenty of stinkers which I would think give some teams pause as to signing him…

  11. They should trade Carson Romo. Foles is playoff magic. Shouldn’t mess with that. Wentz’ body is a ticking time bomb and his value won’t be higher. In fact, they should have done it last year.

    Foles just turned 30. Still a young buck. He’ll come cheaper than Wentz will once his rookie contract is up.

    Wentz is gonna break a lot of Philly fans’ hearts. Just like Romo did every year. Not choke wise. Just, come December, the body won’t hold up.

    Get your two firsts and call it a day. Start rebuilding that OL. Peters old. Kelce retiring soon.

  13. Don’t know, but please get him out of the NFC East. We like Wentz in Dallas. We beat him often. Thanks Philly.

  14. Maybe someone can clarify something for me: The contract is a mutual option. If the Eagles pick up the $20m option and Foles agrees, can’t they just trade him then? In other words, why do they have to franchise him? I must be missing a no-trade clause or something.

  15. Let’s hope they don’t get smart. I see a scenario where they trade Wentz, use Foles for a year, then draft Tua or Lawrence from Clemson. But these are the Eagles. Wentz is their boy. The guy who has done NOTHING in the playoffs. Whew, glad they are the Eagles.

  16. In order to franchise Foles the Eagle would have to clear about 18mm$ in cap space ( they are approx 13mm over for next year now).
    Which means trading or cutting players just to franchise a player to trade.
    Highly unlikely.

  17. “Only four other teams would seem to be obvious potential suitors: The Dolphins, Bengals (maybe), Jaguars, Raiders (maybe), and Broncos.”

    Um, that’s five, not four. Unless you don’t count the “maybes”. Then it’s three.

  19. If you’re Tom Coughlin you have to pursue Foles with big money because you have a team in Jacksonville built to win now and the only missing piece is a good Quarterback.

    This is why I think Nick Foles will wind up in Jacksonville. A close second is Miami but they don’t have all the pieces in place like Jacksonville does.

  21. Foles isn’t going anywhere. Philly can’t afford to let him go with Wentz on the shelf. Count on Foles to be franchised this offseason. Not optimal but won’t really be too much of an issue since Wentz still on his rookie deal.

    Tough situation for Birds to be sure.

  23. Foles is underappreciated.

    Who knows what would have happened if Alshon would have made the reception he should have caught? I’m begging on a 1 point Eagles victory.

    PHL will nevertheless operate on the cheap and bring Wentz back. Only the next time this happens, Philly won’t have someone to resurrect their season and get them back to the playoffs.

  25. Fole’s is Fool’s Gold just like Fitzpatrick is Magic…both have ability to play well for 4-6 games and then the curtain comes down on them.

  26. He’ll retire and come out of retirement the middle of next season to replace an injured Mahomes in KC. He’ll then take KC to the Bowl and lose.

    He’ll be the first 1st ballot back-up QB in HOF history.

    Book it.

  27. Wherever he winds up they’ll be disappointed because he’s an average QB who thrived in a backup role. He’s going to be overpaid and underperform as a full time starter.

  28. A couple other plausible scenarios would be if Brees or Brady wins the Super Bowl and either retires or commits to a one more and done. And Tennessee might be an interesting sleeper here with the new Vrabel coaching staff. Who knows what they really think of the Mariota situation there with one just more year left on his contract.

  29. Yesterday’s game should end debate- Eagles must keep Wentz, who has a better skill set. Foles has been amazing, but yesterday showed he is just too inconsistent to risk giving up on the young Wentz. It wasn’t just yesterday’s game, if you put the rest of Foles’ 7 year career under the microscope, you can see it there too. I admit it is a close call, but Wentz is worth the risk.

  31. Sign Foles and trade Wentz. Foles doesn’t even turn 30 until next week, and in this day and age, he can be their guy for the next 8-10 years. And unlike Wentz, he’s never injured, and therefore more reliable. The only true winner in their franchise’s history, and holds a certain magic with the team unachievable with Carson. If you roll with Wentz, it’ll be more expensive, not only to keep him, but to ensure a high-quality backup is always available if (and when) he gets injured during the season. Go get some strong assets for Wentz while you still can to further develop the team for the future, and stick with Foles moving forward.

    Signed,
    Patriots Season Tix Holder

  33. “I think Nick Foles is aware of his great Eagles legacy and will hopefully avoid signing with an NFC east team.”

    He’ll go where the money is. If an NFCE team offers him a couple million more than the others that’s where he’s going

  34. Come on Eagles, Foles is a Superbowl MVP and was a failed catch to leading the Eagles to potentially a game tying drive. Wentz has been hurt, and throws more interceptions. Trade him.

  35. areyouseriousrofl says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:23 pm
    Saints win the Superbowl – Brees retires. Saints sign Foles. Life moves on.
    ///////

    I’m laughing but anything is possible.

  36. I do not see Miami or Bengals being interested in Foles. Miami is in complete rebuild mode and Dalton is the equivalent to Foles (Foles is a system QB).

  37. justintuckrule says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:15 pm
    They should trade Carson Romo. Foles is playoff magic. Shouldn’t mess with that. Wentz’ body is a ticking time bomb and his value won’t be higher. In fact, they should have done it last year.

    Foles just turned 30. Still a young buck. He’ll come cheaper than Wentz will once his rookie contract is up.

    Wentz is gonna break a lot of Philly fans’ hearts. Just like Romo did every year. Not choke wise. Just, come December, the body won’t hold up.

    Get your two firsts and call it a day. Start rebuilding that OL. Peters old. Kelce retiring soon.
    ———————–

    No one is giving up two firsts for china doll Wentz.

  38. Who’s the guy who put the ‘franchise’ tag on Wentz? That’s where everything went wrong in Philly.

  39. The Dolphins and owner Stephen Ross will give Foles the most lucrative contract ever afforded a quarterback. I express that because the Miami Dolphins are desperate for a franchise quarterback after years of trying to make Ryan Tannehill into one. Moreover even though the Eagles seem to prefer Carson Wentz, they might change their minds given the way Nick Foles has played under NFL playoff pressure.

  41. Since the Eagles don’t have Bruce Allen around to ‘mastermind’ deals, I believe they will let Foles walk without doing a tag and trade.

    Although they won’t get much in return it’s the right thing to do by Foles, and they won’t take a cap hit.

  42. Most conversations I’ve had with the card carrying members of the “trade Wentz” crowd reveal that they are closer to casual observers than they are people who have lived and died with every Eagles down for the past 5 seasons.

    People who have watched in detail acknowledge that Foles brings an intangible in crunch time, but that Wentz is the more gifted guy and offers a brighter future.

    Honestly, I have no idea how this will play out. Foles really does have his heart in Philly, but I’m sure he also wants one more chance to ball out every Sunday. So if the Eagles really do decide to hitch their wagon to Carson long term, then Foles will have to sell his services to the right situation; I could see him landing in Washington because the money would be right and it wouldn’t be very far from his current home. Plus, he knows the division well. But I don’t think he’ll be half the QB there that he was in Philly. That team’s a mess.

  43. $100 says he rides off into the sunset. He doesn’t need the money and he’s mostly avoided major injuries in his career. He’ll choose a decent quality of life over getting pummeled and/or chasing the glory he can probably never match again with a mediocre team. He can either enter the family business, continue being a pastor, or clean up on appearance fees in the Philly area for the rest of his life. He knows what he is, what he had, and what he wants.

  45. I know Stephen Ross has deep pockets & is willing to pay whatever – however him & Grier know this Dolphin team is in rebuild mode and will probably let the new coaching staff have serious input as to whether Foles would fit into what vision they see needed in a rebuild.

  47. The Bears should and it’s almost a no brainer. They have a small window now before that defense needs to get paid and trubisky is a poor man’s Alex Smith. Files is likely largely a product of the system but he also thrived under Reid and Nagy runs the same thing. Get Foles, push drafting a new qb down the road a couple seasons when you have first round pick again.

  48. Miami is looking for a bridge and getting the future in the 2020 draft. The owner essentially said the tram is sacrificing 2019 for the future. Elway seems the most likely to make a splash signing like this given the way he has mishandled the QB spot.

  49. Someone please explain to me exactly how Wentz’ skillset is better than Foles, when Wentz can’t stay on the field due to injury? As far as I know, no one on the sidelines has ever completed a game winning drive…

  53. I am very skeptical that the Eagles will be able to trade Foles. Any team interested should just wait out the Eagles until the Eagles are forced to release him.

  56. Wentz has never finished a season; Foles had to do the pressure work and win the SB for Philly…and again Foles had to take the Eagles to the conference game.

    Give Sashi Brown the credit he deserves: he passed on Wentz saying he was not a franchise QB. So far, he was correct, Wentz not being able to withstand the physical beating of an NFL season

  57. Foles is a “some days chicken and some days feathers” kind of QB. While he has had some great games he’s had plenty of stinkers which I would think give some teams pause as to signing him…
    _________________________________________________________________________________________________________

    So is Wentz. Being more dynamic doesn’t make you a better QB. The issue is, Foles has shown he can get it done in the playoffs. Wentz has shown he can’t even stay healthy to take a snap in the playoffs.

  58. The big thing here is will Foles get traded, or become a free agent. If he become a free agent he’ll get to chose where he want to play. Bengals, ‘Fins, Broncos will all have new coaches and Bngals and Miami have first time HC. The Jags and Raiders return coaches. That could play a part in Foles decision. I’m not sure Jon Gruden has given up on Carr. A great case could be made for choosing Jacksonville. It could also come down to an OC or a QB coach that Foles feels comfortable with. If the Eagles exercise their options then trade him, he won’t have a choice unless Foles exercise his buy out options first. This could get interesting!

  59. chickensalad43 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:12 pm

    Personally, I think he’s a perfect fit for the Patriots offense. Slim chance they move on from Brady but I could see Foles and Josh McDaniels continuing the dynasty for another ten years.
    ___________________________________________________

    If he has learned to manage a team. I think a large portion of his success is due to Bill and Tom.

  60. Foles to Cincinnati hinges on one thing and ne thing only…MONEY, Dalton has two years left on his contract (Bengals can move on either year without any dead money) with 2019 being $16mm and 2020 being $17.5mm. If Mike Brown and the Bengals can save $$ then they will. Money always comes first in Cincinnati, look for them to trade AJ Green in the off season for money reasons

  61. We’ll welcome him to Jax…IF he’s a free agent. We’re not giving a 1 AND $25mil. I’ll take him AND Haskins, though!

  62. radrntn says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:54 pm
    Sorry haters…..Derek Carr is going nowhere

    ———–

    Since when do 4-12 teams have haters? The Raiders are irrelevant, sorry.

  63. Giants coach Shurmur coached him in Philadelphia so I could see him handing off to Barkley and throwing to Odell Beckham in the Super Bowl.

  64. realestateguy1983 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:10 pm
    Foles is a Super bowl MVP that was a tipped pass away from likely going to another Championship game.

    ———

    How do you figure? Even if Alshon makes the catch the Eagles are still just inside of mid-field.

  65. jacktatum32 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 1:13 pm
    Foles to Cincinnati hinges on one thing and ne thing only…MONEY, Dalton has two years left on his contract (Bengals can move on either year without any dead money) with 2019 being $16mm and 2020 being $17.5mm. If Mike Brown and the Bengals can save $$ then they will. Money always comes first in Cincinnati, look for them to trade AJ Green in the off season for money reasons

    ———

    Ridiculous post. The Bengals aren’t trading AJ Green, and the QB decision won’t strictly be about money. It will be about what Zac Taylor wants.

  66. The Eagles should trade Wentz and keep Foles. Wentz has proven conclusively that he can’t stay healthy. Foles has proven he can win at the highest level.

    It amazes me how the media keeps missing this possibility.

  67. Every single team that is currently NOT satisfied with their current QB will be looking to sign Foles

  69. rkt4mayor says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:10 pm

    I think Nick Foles is aware of his great Eagles legacy and will hopefully avoid signing with an NFC east team.
    ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    Don’t be naive. If it is an NFC East team that is offering him the big payday and a chance to start…he will go there in a second.

  71. Have you ever worked on a machine, replaced a non-conforming part for a better, newer, part only to find out the machine somehow worked better with the old, less-than-ideal, part? The Eagles are about to do it. Football is a team sport. There have been many cases where the better player wasn’t as good of a fit. A good, cohesive team will outperform a team full of stars who aren’t on the same page. Don’t believe me? Remember the Eagles dream team?

  72. I see him as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. Bruce Arians loves a veteran and Foles brings instant leadership. The Bucs have some great WR’s and TE’s and the defense that will turn it around pretty quick with Bowles running that side of the team. My money is Nick Foles is wearing pewter and red come September.

  74. jonathankrobinson424 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 1:31 pm

    I see him as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. Bruce Arians loves a veteran and Foles brings instant leadership. The Bucs have some great WR’s and TE’s and the defense that will turn it around pretty quick with Bowles running that side of the team. My money is Nick Foles is wearing pewter and red come September.

    ————

    The Bucs didn’t bring in Arians to work with a new QB. They brought him in to save Jameis Winston. TB is a year or two away from being in the QB market again.

  79. The Eagles should keep both for another year. With Wentz’s propensity for getting injured, who better to step in later in the season than Nick? Wentz is on his rookie slotted deal which should allow it to happen.

  80. Why not re sign, or at least Franchise tag Foles and trade Wentz? It’s clear they like Foles more. Fournette + 7th overall pick for Wentz and the Eagles 1st overall pick, 20 something. The Eagles upgrade their running game, keep the quarterback that they want, and get the 7th overall pick. The Jags get their QB of the future, and still have a 1st round pick.

  81. Dallas should take a run at him. They have cap space, O line and running game for him to succeed. He is way more accurate and can get through reads faster than Dak. Dak is McNabb lite. Fine in the regular season , but he will hold you back come playoff time.

  82. longislandcowboysfan33 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:17 pm
    Don’t know, but please get him out of the NFC East. We like Wentz in Dallas. We beat him often. Thanks Philly.
    ———————————————————-
    You’ve played Wentz 4 times and are 2-2

  83. Foles play the last two year has been all over the map. He was absolutely horrible in the regular season of 2017, and continued that through the first half of the divisional playoff against the Falcons, then was incredible for 2.5 games. Then he sucked for the 1st two starts in 2018, played great for 2 games in 2019 and was pretty awful for the last 3.

    Foles career has been like that, amazing year in Philly 2013, awful until playoffs of 2017. The hot again for select starts. Man, this is not a decision I would want to make. I have no idea what this guy is.

  85. They should trade Wentz and keep and pay Foles. Foles will not be successful in another coaches scheme.

  86. Jacksonville might be the best place for him but somehow I feel he winds up taking his talents to Miami.

  87. Jags, Bills, Dolphins…where careers go to die. I’d like to see him sign with the Redskins or Giants…at least there is a potential to make a run in the playoffs.

  90. How is it already determined that he is gone?

    He was last years Superbowl MVP for Philly’s 1st EVER superbowl, the only reason they made the playoffs (notably beating houston and the rams), then beat the Bears who boast the best defense in the NFL on wild card weekend and was in the red zone before Alshon dropped that pass!

    Wentz is just not the guy. Trade went or you will be very very sad for years to come.

  91. red says:
    what foles playoff magic? they scored 14 points in the first quarter and nothing afterwards. Some magic..

    How many points has Wentz scored in the playoffs?

  92. If I were a team looking to get a little closer a Super Bowl championship I would sign Foles for 3 years, $84 guaranteed.

  93. radrntn says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:54 pm
    Sorry haters…..Derek Carr is going nowhere
    ———————————–
    Got the four spot in the AFC West on lock-down! Excellent!!

  94. FOLSEY is the man! Saints could barely stop him even after all pro Brooks injured. Saints lucked out on injuries and a bad bounce. Foles had his foot on the saints neck on that last drive. You could tell by the dead silence in the dome when foles was marching YET AGAIN during his 2 minute season ender drive.
    Sign and trade will work best, but compensatory 3rd rounder at least will be great too.
    God Bless Nick Foles and the Eagles. Here’s hoping he ends up with a great situation and opportunity!! The guy has more than earned it.
    Fly Eagles Fly

  96. A lot of QBs got paid last year. Cousins, Rodgers, Jimmy G, Matt Ryan…. etc. I think the franchise tag will be north of 25M. Would the Eagles actually franchise Tag Foles? If they cant find a suitable trade partner, they would be on the hook for that 25M+ cap space. Seems very risky.

