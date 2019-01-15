Andrew Luck replaces Philip Rivers on Pro Bowl roster

Getty Images

Philip Rivers lost his chance to make the Super Bowl, and the grief was apparently crippling.

The Colts announced that Andrew Luck was replacing Rivers in the Pro Bowl, since Rivers “is unable to participate due to injury.”

Rivers played all 71 snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, throwing 51 passes. He was sacked twice.

For Luck, it’s recognition of a strong bounceback season, sending him to the all-star game for the fourth time.

He set career highs in attempts, completions, completion percentage and passer rating. He finished with 4,593 yards, 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.