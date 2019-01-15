Antonio Brown reiterates that an interview is coming soon

Getty Images

Steelers (for now) receiver Antonio Brown has allowed people like coach Mike Tomlin and owner Art Rooney II to speak about Brown without rebuttal. The rebuttal apparently is coming.

Brown said Tuesday on Twitter that an “interview [is] coming soon.”

That message came minutes after Brown posted this message: “Stand up for yourself and stop allowing others to tell u who u are what u are and how u are. Many are watching your every step so be you and be consistent. Via Pops @DeionSanders.”

It’s a good observation, but we’ll add this to it: “Get your side of the story out there before the other side of the story hardens into presumed truth.”

Although Brown has been pushing back against the Steelers, he has yet to provide his version of any of the events that resulted in him missing a key Week 17 game. He needs to do it, sooner than later.

And if he wants it to be credible, Brown needs to pick an interviewer who will ask tough but fair questions aimed at getting to the bottom of the situation, drawing out all relevant evidence while also testing his assertions with common sense and established facts.