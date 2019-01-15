Austin Hooper going to Pro Bowl for Zach Ertz

Getty Images

Falcons tight end Austin Hooper is headed to his first Pro Bowl, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports. He will replace Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, who withdrew.

Hooper finished 2018 with 71 catches for 660 yards and four touchdowns.

His 71 receptions ranked fourth among all tight ends in the league behind Ertz (116), Travis Kelce (103) and George Kittle (88).

Receiver Julio Jones and center Alex Mack earned Pro Bowl honors for the Falcons as well, but Jones already pulled out due to injury.