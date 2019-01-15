Bill Belichick: No better fast starting team than the Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs scored the most points of any team in the NFL this season and it usually didn’t take them long to get going.

Kansas City outscored their opponents 147-56 in the first quarter of games this season and their habit of playing from in front was the subject of a question for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during a Tuesday conference call.

“You always want to start fast,” Belichick said. “You always want to play from ahead. You always want to get off to a good start. But I think these are 60 minute games and this time of year you’re going to have to battle all the way through, but it’s always good to try to get off to a good start. There is I think historically no better fast starting team than the Chiefs. Coach [Andy] Reid’s always done a great job of that and they’ve outscored their opponents by I think it’s about 100 points or so this year.”

“That’s a big advantage to play the last three quarters with. Certainly we don’t want to be in that position, nor do they I’m sure. But everybody’s going to compete for 60 minutes or longer, however long it takes this weekend and that’s what we have to be ready for. But yeah, of course we want to do well early and we want to do well in the fourth quarter too.”

There were only four games this season that saw the Chiefs behind after the first 15 minutes of action. They lost three of those games, including their 43-40 loss to the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week Six.