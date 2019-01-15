Bill Belichick: Tyreek Hill’s speed makes him different than everybody else

Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick knows there’s only so much he can do to get his team ready to face the speedy Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Asked by a reporter today if there’s anything he can do to coach for Hill’s speed, Belichick answered, “What do you mean coach for it? Like, can we make somebody that fast?”

There’s nothing Belichick can do to make any of his players as fast as Hill, who may be the fastest player in the NFL. But he says his players know what they need to be prepared for when facing Hill.

“We’ve seen it. A lot of our players have dealt with it and, as you said, have to make those subtle adjustments in terms of angles and leverage and so forth,” Belichick said. “Every situation is a little bit different. Who’s where and how fast everybody is moving and what direction we’re going in and the opponent is going in and so forth. Yeah, certainly there has to be an awareness of that. It’s a little bit different with him than everybody else; no question.”

When the teams played in the regular season, Hill caught seven passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns. Belichick is hoping Hill doesn’t run wild like that again on Sunday.