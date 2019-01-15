Bill Belichick: Tyreek Hill’s speed makes him different than everybody else

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 15, 2019, 7:24 PM EST
Patriots coach Bill Belichick knows there’s only so much he can do to get his team ready to face the speedy Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Asked by a reporter today if there’s anything he can do to coach for Hill’s speed, Belichick answered, “What do you mean coach for it? Like, can we make somebody that fast?”

There’s nothing Belichick can do to make any of his players as fast as Hill, who may be the fastest player in the NFL. But he says his players know what they need to be prepared for when facing Hill.

“We’ve seen it. A lot of our players have dealt with it and, as you said, have to make those subtle adjustments in terms of angles and leverage and so forth,” Belichick said. “Every situation is a little bit different. Who’s where and how fast everybody is moving and what direction we’re going in and the opponent is going in and so forth. Yeah, certainly there has to be an awareness of that. It’s a little bit different with him than everybody else; no question.”

When the teams played in the regular season, Hill caught seven passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns. Belichick is hoping Hill doesn’t run wild like that again on Sunday.

14 responses to “Bill Belichick: Tyreek Hill’s speed makes him different than everybody else

  2. When the teams played in the regular season, Hill caught seven passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns
    ———-
    Hill was 7/133 for 1 TD in the 2017 opener too. Bill knows him well and hopefully will be ready 🙂

  4. BB knows how much the cold weather will slow him down. The joints and ligaments will get stiff quickly, and he will lose some speed. The cold weather is a great equalizer. Now would be nice if it could snow too. They can pound Michel and develin!

  5. My guess is an extra DB or linebacker will jam him on the line while DB2 covers him from there or keeps the top coverage. A clean release will kill you even in a scramble situation.

  7. Did you know Cam Newton is undefeated against the Patriots…? Did you also know that in 2015…Had the 15-1 Panthers been in the AFC East…or the 12-4 Patriots been in the NFC South…New England doesn’t win the Division…oh did I mention Cam Newton is undefeated against the Patriots…I threw that in there twice because ya know some dumb Nangland fan will say…but the Patriots have a winning record against 15-1 teams or some BS like that…If New England plays in any other division…they prolly still win many Division Titles…but they sure as heck don’t win it every year…like they luckily playing in the weakest division where the 2nd best QB behind Brady after all these years is butt fumbles…

  10. The good news is Watkins sucks and Conley is pretty mediocre. So, it’s Kelce and Hill and BB has always dominated Kelce minus that debacle in 2014 when NE came out completely flat.

    So, it’s Hill and Kelce only and containing Mahomes in the pocket and slowing Damien Williams.

    Usually, when a team features 2-3 key targets, BB’s Ds hone in and rise up.

    SD technically had more weapons to fear in terms of where the ball may go.

    With the Chiefs, everyone knows where it’s going. The question is, in man, who do they put on who? Is it Gilmore taking out Watkins and Jackson taking out Conley, with the usual Chung/McCourty combo on Kelce (while the other helps in run support and spies on Mahomes).

    It would be Jason McCourty and Harmon bracketing Hill at that point. You can’t really catch Hill anyway, so it doesn’t appear to make sense to put Gilmore on Hill 1 on 1.

  11. Who are you going to take away Bill?

    Hill?….Better triple team him.
    Kelce?….Really should double cover him.
    Watkins?….Probably double him too.
    D. Williams/Ware?….Better spy them every down.

    MVP Mahomes?…..Nevermind.

  12. As dynamic as Hill is, I think the Patriots will be able to neutralize him due to a big factor that seems to be going unmentioned – no Kareem Hunt.

    Hill doesn’t do what he does against the Pats without the threat of Hunt on the field. He has absolutely KILLED the Patriots in his short career against them.

    I still think Hill will put up decent numbers win or lose, but I don’t think you’ll be seeing a repeat performance from him.

  13. my_old_name_was_offensive says:
    January 15, 2019 at 7:45 pm

  14. hes not even that fast though. back when teams played on true astro turf and had real punt and kick returners everybody had somebody faster than hill. also kc’s field looked like a muddy half frozen disaster this past weekend not safe to run fast on

