Brandon Graham not “going to be silly” in contract talks with Eagles

AP

Defensive end Brandon Graham has spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Eagles and he doesn’t sound like a man who is looking to play somewhere other than Philadelphia in his 10th season.

Graham is set for free agency along with several other key members of the team and that may mean that the Eagles can’t match offers he’ll get from other teams come March. On Monday, he was asked if he’s open to taking less to stay put and said “we will figure it out” while sounding like the top bidder may not carry the day.

“I understand where I’m at,” Graham said, via PhillyVoice.com. “I ain’t going to be silly, I only have so many years I can do this but if it’s two million off from somebody else, obviously I’m going to stay where I’m at. I feel like people know me here, that’s what I mean when I say, ‘Is it worth going somewhere else?’ … I know I am happy here.”

Things said in the abstract can be forgotten once tangible offers start coming in and that’s especially true when those statements are made shortly after a tough loss to end a season. It will be a while before we learn whether this is one of those cases or if Graham’s desire to stay in Philly trumps other considerations.