Brandon Williams replaces Geno Atkins in Pro Bowl

Getty Images

Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams will play in his first Pro Bowl. He was announced as a replacement for Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins, who will not participate because of an injury.

Williams has played in the league six seasons.

He finally earned recognition for his role in the Ravens’ No. 1 ranked defense. Williams played a big part in the team ranking fourth against the run this season.

Since Williams became a starter in 2014, the Ravens have allowed an NFL-low 95.1 rushing yards per game, according to Clifton Brown of the team website.

Williams made 34 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup this season.

He joins three other teammates in the Pro Bowl, with inside linebacker C.J. Mosley, safety Eric Weddle and right guard Marshal Yanda also playing in the NFL’s all-star game.