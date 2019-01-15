Broncos hire Brandon Staley as outside linebackers coach

AP

When word broke that Brandon Staley would not remain on the Bears defensive coaching staff in the wake of Vic Fangio’s departure, it was natural to connect the dots and wonder if Staley would wind up on Denver’s staff.

That’s exactly how things have played out. The Broncos announced on Tuesday that Staley will be the outside linebackers coach on Fangio’s staff in Denver.

Staley spent the last two years in the same job with the Bears and spent the previous 11 years coaching on the collegiate level.

Leaving the Bears means that Staley will no longer get to work with Khalil Mack and Leonard Floyd, but the Von Miller/Bradley Chubb combo in Denver is a pretty good one for a position coach to call his own.