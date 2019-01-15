Bruce Arians says he got a “C” on his physical

AP

The Buccaneers sent coach Bruce Arians for a physical before hiring him, based on his age (66), health history (two separate forms of cancer), and dietary habits (drank paint as a child). The results were good enough to get the Bucs to hire him.

“Man, they gave me this unbelievable physical,” Arians told 98.7 FM in Phoenix, via JoeBucsFan.com. “They said I got a C. That’s like the best news I’ve had in like 10 years. I got a C on the physical. Yeah, I mean, Cs were always great for me, you know what I mean? When you’ve been an F health-wise for 10 years, a C is great.”

Arians, who added that he hopes to lose 30 pounds, also reflected on his one-year stint as a game analyst for CBS.

“I got in trouble for saying a guy is ‘wide-ass open,'” Arians said, explaining that the inability to speak freely frustrated him.

He’ll now be able to speak freely once again, which is one of the reasons why he’s one of the most entertaining coaches in football.