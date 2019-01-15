Bucs hire Antwaan Randle El, Cody Grimm

Getty Images

The Bucs are hiring Antwaan Randle El as an offensive assistant and Cody Grimm as defense/special teams assistant, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Randle El, 39, spent nine seasons in the league, playing for the Steelers and Washington. He finished with 370 catches for 4,467 yards and 15 touchdowns.

His last season was 2010.

Grimm, the son of Russ Grimm, spent three seasons as a safety with the Bucs, making two interceptions and three pass breakups. His last season was 2012.