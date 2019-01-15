Cardinals interviewing Jim Bob Cooter

Getty Images

New Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is going deep in his search for a new offensive coordinator.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Cardinals are talking to former Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter today for their vacancy.

Cooter was fired by Matt Patricia after a year in which most of his skill position players were either hurt or traded, but he had previously done some solid work with Matthew Stafford.

The Cardinals are looking for some experience to pair with their rookie head coach.

They’ve also been linked with John DeFilippo and Steve Sarkisian (who is going to Alabama instead after reportedly being close to a deal), for a job that doesn’t figure to include play-calling ability.