CFL coach Chris Jones taking a job with Browns

Getty Images

Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Chris Jones is leaving the Canadian Football League for the Browns, David William Naylor of TSN reports. Jones will take a job in a defensive capacity, though his exact title is unclear.

New Browns coach Freddie Kitchens quarterbacked Alabama in 1997 when Jones was a graduate assistant.

Jones served as head coach, vice president of football operations and defensive co-coordinator since the Roughriders hired him in December 2015.

He won CFL coach of the year honors in 2018 when the Riders went 12-6 and hosted a playoff game for the first time since 2013.

Jones signed a contract extension last month, but it contains an out clause that allows him to leave for a job in the NCAA or NFL.