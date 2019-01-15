Chargers waive Nick Rose

Getty Images

The Chargers signed kicker Nick Rose last week to handle kickoffs in Sunday’s game against the Patriots. The Chargers waived Rose on Tuesday after only one of his three kickoffs reached the end zone.

Los Angeles signed Rose before facing Patriots returner Cordarrelle Patterson, who averaged 29 yards per return this season.

Rose’s first kickoff bounced off James Develin and out of bounds at the New England 17. His second reached the New England 10, and Patterson returned it 23 yards. Rose’s third kickoff was a touchback.

Chargers kicker Michael Badgley had only nine touchdowns on 60 kickoffs during the regular season, a league low.

Rose served as the Chargers’ kicker for two games last season but made only one of three field goal attempts and five of six PATs.