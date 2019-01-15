Chiefs activate Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Getty Images

The Chiefs have made a change to their 53-man roster ahead of this weekend’s AFC Championship Game.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have activated guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif from injured reserve. Safety Ron Parker has been dropped from the roster in a corresponding move.

Duvernay-Tardif broke his fibula in Week Five and has been practicing with the team for the last few weeks. He was the starter at right guard at the time of his injury and Andrew Wylie has held down the job since Duvernay-Tardif dropped out of the picture.

Parker played eight snaps in last Saturday’s win over the Colts. His departure could be a sign that the team thinks Eric Berry could return to the lineup after missing the last two games with a heel injury.