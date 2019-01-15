Chris Ballard: The hard step is next

AP

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard has been drenched in praise for the job he did putting together a Colts team that went from 4-12 in 2017 to 10-6 with a playoff win in 2018, but he made it clear on Monday that his job isn’t anywhere close to done.

Ballard heads into an offseason with a strong core of players, lots of cap room and a healthy package of draft picks to use toward making what he calls the “hard step” from being a good team to a great team. Ballard said he absolutely believes Indianapolis has become “an attractive place” for players, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to blow the doors down when free agency opens in March.

“When it gets out of reach, I just think we are comfortable enough to sleep at night saying we are going to find [another] answer,” Ballard said, via the Indianapolis Star. “Sometimes it might be the household name that everybody wants us to sign, and that’s OK. I get it. But we are going to find an answer. Whether it’s in the first window of free agency, or maybe it’s in the second window, maybe it’s the draft, maybe it’s after the draft, maybe it’s at the cut-down day. There’s times to acquire players at all points in the season.”

Ballard’s track record provides confidence that he’ll find the right answers to the questions that face the Colts as they try to turn this year’s success into the foundation for a long run.