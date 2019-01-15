Coaches should ditch the suits for their introductory press conferences

AP

Once upon a time, some coaches wore suits on the sidelines. Today, they’re walking, talking ads for the latest merchandise that fans can purchase at NFLShop.com.

But coaches still wear suits to their introductory press conferences. And, as discussed on Tuesday’s PFT Live, they shouldn’t.

They’re clearly uncomfortable in clothing they rarely otherwise wear. So why make them so uncomfortable in such an inherently discomforting situation? Let them wear what they wear to work. Let them find a way to be more comfortable (or at least less uncomfortable) when facing the media for the first time in a new job in a new city.

Put them in the officially-licensed gear. They’ll be more at home. And maybe they’ll sell a few hats or sweatshirts in the process.

Whatever they wear, they should ditch convention of wearing suits. They’re not testifying before Congress; they’re talking to the people with whom they’ll routinely be speaking in far more relaxed settings. Why make them stiff and nervous?

Three years ago, it was Ben McAdoo in a ridiculously oversized pajamas suit. On Monday, it was Freddie Kitchens and Adam Gase. As Peter King observed regarding Kitchens, “I think that’s the last time we’ll see him in a suit until they put him in the ground.”

The suit should be put in the ground right now; it should have been put in the ground before Monday’s press conference.

And as to the connection between the press conference and the team’s performance, remember this: Last year, Bears coach Matt Nagy and Raiders coach Jon Gruden had their introductory press conference on the same day. Gruden’s was great, Nagy’s wasn’t. And Nagy likely will be the coach of the year. Gruden most definitely won’t be.