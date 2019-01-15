Coaches should ditch the suits for their introductory press conferences

Posted by Mike Florio on January 15, 2019, 12:48 PM EST
AP

Once upon a time, some coaches wore suits on the sidelines. Today, they’re walking, talking ads for the latest merchandise that fans can purchase at NFLShop.com.

But coaches still wear suits to their introductory press conferences. And, as discussed on Tuesday’s PFT Live, they shouldn’t.

They’re clearly uncomfortable in clothing they rarely otherwise wear. So why make them so uncomfortable in such an inherently discomforting situation? Let them wear what they wear to work. Let them find a way to be more comfortable (or at least less uncomfortable) when facing the media for the first time in a new job in a new city.

Put them in the officially-licensed gear. They’ll be more at home. And maybe they’ll sell a few hats or sweatshirts in the process.

Whatever they wear, they should ditch convention of wearing suits. They’re not testifying before Congress; they’re talking to the people with whom they’ll routinely be speaking in far more relaxed settings. Why make them stiff and nervous?

Three years ago, it was Ben McAdoo in a ridiculously oversized pajamas suit. On Monday, it was Freddie Kitchens and Adam Gase. As Peter King observed regarding Kitchens, “I think that’s the last time we’ll see him in a suit until they put him in the ground.”

The suit should be put in the ground right now; it should have been put in the ground before Monday’s press conference.

And as to the connection between the press conference and the team’s performance, remember this: Last year, Bears coach Matt Nagy and Raiders coach Jon Gruden had their introductory press conference on the same day. Gruden’s was great, Nagy’s wasn’t. And Nagy likely will be the coach of the year. Gruden most definitely won’t be.

Permalink 23 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

23 responses to “Coaches should ditch the suits for their introductory press conferences

  3. I say let them wear what they, and the organization deems appropriate. Most head coaches are equal part administrator and coach. They are the “face” of the team, particularly at their introduction press conference.

  5. The problem with this thought is if Kitchens wore whatever he was comfortable in and was ready to walk out in front of the media some staffer would have had to jump in and take the BBQ bib off from around his neck.

  6. Agree. Old time broadcast : Tom Landry is the ” Only Coach the Cowboys have ever had ” camera pans to Tom with a stern look wearing suit & fidora.
    No one wears suits on the sidelines any more, time to stop it at the press conference. Make the new coach comfortable and Sell some Merch.

  7. Seriously? These guys are highly paid professionals. It won’t kill them to look professional one time instead of looking homeless or like they’re slumming it.

    I like seeing those grainy NFL films with Landry or Stram patrolling the sidelines like true professionals.

    Maybe next you’ll suggest they show up to their interviews in Wal-Mart’s finest?

  9. People should be allowed to wear whatever they want, within reason, but I would suggest the NFL ditch suits altogether. Watching these talk show guys sit there in bespoke suits with precious stone cuff links and pocket squares that match their ties while they talk about football stats is nothing short of nauseating.

  13. The only reason many coaches don’t wear suits on the sidelines is because of the NFL’s licensing deal that says they have to be walking advertisements for whomever pays them. Obviously Freddie Kitchens owns one suit that he probably got from goodwill that he paid for with a $100 bill but it wasn’t all that long ago coaches were fighting for the right to not have to have the NFL tell them what to wear.

    Let’s not forget the awkwardness of Jim Harbaughs dad pants look or that Bellichick dresses like a homeless person in protest of the rule. The younger coaches don’t want to dress up and A lot of 50+ year old men don’t want to dress like they just got done shopping at the finish line.

  15. I think the problem is that these guys are putting on suits that they likely just recently bought, probably the day before and they’re not tailored to them and just look bad. I remember how silly Dan Quinn looked in his suit at his introduction and the difference he looked like in a suit tailored to him in an interview a year or two later.

  16. Pay me 6 figures a year, bet your bottom dollar I’m wearing a suit to make that first impression. The players can show up each week looking fly, why not coach too?

  18. Plus — we see the players standing at the mics after they’ve showered so dressed up they look like extras from an old “Shaft” movie!!!!!! check out Cam Newton sometime and you’ll see what I mean!!!
    Why don’t you compliment the coaches for having the class to show up in suits?????? I guess you’d prefer they show up looking like frumpy Bill Belichick or Matt Patricia on the sidelines, huh????.
    Those two look like they sleep in alleys in cardboard boxes when they are on the sidelines. It’s a disgrace that the NFL allows them to look like that on game day.

  20. Was it Nolan that needed permission to wear a suit and hat on the sidelines because Nike had a contract with what the coaches wore on the sidelines? Didn’t Nike end up designing a suit for him?

  22. Suits, really?

    How about we do that and then ditch the big ass microphone and fake bricks behind you too…..slow news day?
    Move on.

  23. NHL and NBA have it right; suits behind the bench always. still dont understand why the managers of ball teams wear the uniform though.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!