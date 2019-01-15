Cowboys re-sign Marc Colombo to be their OL coach

Getty Images

The Cowboys have signed Marc Colombo to a new deal to serve as the team’s offensive line coach for 2019, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Colombo took over as interim offensive line coach after seven games when the Cowboys fired Paul Alexander.

Center Travis Frederick missed all season with Guillain-Barre syndrome, and left tackle Tyron Smith and right guard Zack Martin both missed games with injuries.

Other teams were interested in Colombo’s services.

Patriots assistant Brian Flores, the presumptive coach of the Dolphins once New England’s season ends, played with Colombo at Boston College.

Colombo was an NFL lineman for 10 seasons, including more than half with the Cowboys.