David Tepper walks fine line on Eric Reid allegations

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 15, 2019, 5:51 PM EST
Panthers owner David Tepper gave Eric Reid a job when no other team was willing to.

And with the Panthers safety accusing the league (and by extension, the NFLPA) for singling him out for excessive random drug tests, his boss tried to navigate carefully around questions about his situation.

Asked if he shared Reid’s view that he was being unfairly targeted, Tepper spent a moment as a member of the small club of owners, before letting his guard down a bit.

“I looked at the NFLPA was involved. I think the players union is the right place for him to go for a grievance, for somebody who is in a union,” Tepper said Tuesday.

Then after a pause, he smiled and added: “Listen, if you want to talk off the record with math, I’m very good at math. And I can tell you the math of situations. But I’d rather not comment on that right now one way or another.”

Reid has claimed he was tested seven times, after signing with the Panthers in late September. Sources have suggested he’s overstating the number. Either way, the math Tepper is good at suggests Reid is an extremely unlucky person to get chosen that often. Panthers coach Ron Rivera expressed some polite skepticism of his own, when he said Reid should buy lottery tickets.

But Reid’s lawyers are moving in the direction of preparing legal action, after rejecting the findings of the league and the players association’s joint statement on the matter.

If it reaches a court action, we may see numbers that either exonerate the league and the union and their jointly administered program, or we may find evidence of one of the biggest scandals the league has ever been involved with. One way or the other.

8 responses to “David Tepper walks fine line on Eric Reid allegations

  2. Sounds like a good man that supports his players versus calling them names, disrespecting them or throwing them under the bus like some NFL owners have done. Proud to be a Panther fan!

  3. these players are only pieces of meat to be thrown aside once their ability decreases or they dare speak out
    Reid is right, they have targeted him, he dared speak the truth and some feel he was not punished for it, so they keep looking.
    Dave Tepper appears to be a decent billionaire, unafraid of Trump or his BS that he has used to get even with a league who would not have him

  5. Panthers owner David Tepper gave Eric Reid a job when no other team was willing to.

    Nope this is wrong, other teams made him offers that he turned down. Plus he kept having problems catching his flight to Nashville to tryout for the Titans.

  6. i sure hope the love the headache the brought into the locker room……
    Here’s a guy that’s cried FOUL & COLLUSION when he didn’t have a job & now that he’s got one he’s AGAIN crying FOUL & Collusion….. starting to see a pattern here folks
    To me, he just seems like an ANGRY INDIVIDUAL that lives & plays the VICTIM CARD ongoing…..
    I’m not even sure he likes playing football or much of anything for that matter….. looks like he’s trying to get the NFL to just pay him off on some undisclosed settlement to make him go away….. just sayin’

