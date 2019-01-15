DeForest Buckner will replace Fletcher Cox in Pro Bowl

Getty Images

49ers defensive lineman DeForest Buckner will play in his first Pro Bowl. He will replace Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, who has withdrawn with an injury.

Buckner joins fullback Kyle Juszczyk and tight end George Kittle as participants from the 49ers.

In his third NFL season, Buckner started all 16 games and made 67 tackles, a career-high 12 sacks, three passes defensed and one fumble recovery. His sack total tied for fourth in the NFC, tied for eighth in the NFL and were the most by a member of the 49ers in a single season since linebacker Aldon Smith, who had 19.5 sacks in 2012.

Buckner’s 12 sacks were the fifth-most in a single season by a 49ers defender since 2000.