Eagles: Carson Wentz is our QB, but we’d love to have everyone back

Getty Images

Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman and head coach Doug Pederson met with reporters in Philadelphia on Tuesday and the future of the team’s quarterback position remained a major topic of conversation.

Roseman said that the team has “a lot of confidence” in Wentz and his ability to be the team’s long-term starter despite the injuries that have cost him time over the last two years. As a result, Pederson said that Wentz is the quarterback “going forward” but both men made it clear that they aren’t shutting the door on having Nick Foles back.

“We would love to keep Nick Foles. You talk about a guy we’ve drafted here and grown incredibly close with. Certainly, as we go into the substance of those discussions, no question … we’d love to keep him,” Roseman said, via WIP

Keeping Foles would likely take a franchise tag as the Super Bowl LII MVP can buy out the final year of his contract when and if the Eagles pick up their 2019 option. That’s a pricey road to go down even if Foles has proven his value to the team over the last couple of years, so there’s a lot that still has to play out in Philadelphia.