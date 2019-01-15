Eagles: Carson Wentz is our QB, but we’d love to have everyone back

Posted by Josh Alper on January 15, 2019, 12:50 PM EST
Getty Images

Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman and head coach Doug Pederson met with reporters in Philadelphia on Tuesday and the future of the team’s quarterback position remained a major topic of conversation.

Roseman said that the team has “a lot of confidence” in Wentz and his ability to be the team’s long-term starter despite the injuries that have cost him time over the last two years. As a result, Pederson said that Wentz is the quarterback “going forward” but both men made it clear that they aren’t shutting the door on having Nick Foles back.

“We would love to keep Nick Foles. You talk about a guy we’ve drafted here and grown incredibly close with. Certainly, as we go into the substance of those discussions, no question … we’d love to keep him,” Roseman said, via WIP

Keeping Foles would likely take a franchise tag as the Super Bowl LII MVP can buy out the final year of his contract when and if the Eagles pick up their 2019 option. That’s a pricey road to go down even if Foles has proven his value to the team over the last couple of years, so there’s a lot that still has to play out in Philadelphia.

Permalink 32 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

32 responses to “Eagles: Carson Wentz is our QB, but we’d love to have everyone back

  2. I’m no fan of any team in the NFC East, but it’s my suspicion that both the Giants and Redskins wouldn’t mind having Foles as their potential QB of the future. I know Wentz is young and has promise, but man, I really feel like they’re going to regret losing Foles.

  3. There really isn’t much to play out here. Foles will walk and Wentz is the guy. It would be coach/GM suicide to try to keep both and manage that media/fan circus, not to mention they can’t afford to pay franchise tag money for their backup when there are multiple holes to fill on the roster.

  4. Foles will be starting somewhere else next season. Arizona, Jacksonville, Miami, DC, etc. all have needs and he’s got 3-5 good years ahead of him. If I were Philly I would be afraid of Wentz’s durability.

  5. As I wrote in the last article with nothing changing from an hour ago…

    waynefontesismyfather says:
    It’s time for Nick Foles to take a stand

    Yeah, he needs to go into the locker room, empty Carson’s locker out into a big bag and dump it out in the lobby. Then go back and put a big sign over his locker that says “MY Team”

    #TeamFoles #KeepFoles #CarsonWho

  6. When your starting qb is getting the reputation of being “made of glass”, you had better have a backup who can win games. Foles value, at this time, is equivalent to a starting qb for the Eagles.

  7. Of course the Eagles would love to keep Nick Foles and Carson Wentz but unless you convince one of those guys that less money and not actually playing football during your prime, (barring the other getting hurt), is the way to go then why are they playing semantic games?

    I’m an Eagles fan but the prospect of holding Nick Foles hostage and denying him a big payday and the chance to lead his own team is absolutely disgusting to me!

    He led us to our only Lombardi Trophy. Let’s show some gratitude and not make him pay back the $2 million signing bonus and let him choose where he wants to go!

    Is that too much to ask?

  9. This team tried to pull one too many rabbits out of the hat and the clock struck midnight on them because a receiver couldn’t do his job. They MUST keep Foles because Wentz may be the future, but for now he cannot stay healthy over 16 games and if they don’t know when or how his back was injured then it could be something chronic no matter what anyone says. Foles won’t be cheap insurance but even expensive insurance is better then no insurance and if you take what has happened to Wentz over the end of the last two seasons Philly better have another quality QB in the bullpen because he keeps breaking down. It is what it is.

  10. TruthfulDolphinsFanNotWearingBlinders says:
    January 15, 2019 at 12:51 pm
    Bad decision, Foles is simply better.

    —————————————-

    How many games that Wents started did you see the last 3 years? If you saw any you would know your remark is ludicrous.

    They run 2 different styles of offense. Wentz just has to know when to give up on the play. Live to play another day. When he gets that down, and stops putting himself in harm’s way, he will clearly be better.

  12. Hopefully this media/fan driven nonsense has finally been laid to rest. People are thinking with their heart and emotions, not with their head. The Eagles saw an elite QB in 2017 (Wentz), they gave up major capital to get that talent so Howie Roseman and Doug Pederson Wentz is tethered to Wentz. To think otherwise is sheer folly!

    FLY EAGLES FLY til the day I die!!!!

  13. 2 out of 3 years losing seasons with wentz he has better numbers this year than last year yet the team was 6-7 with wentz that speaks volumes on how the team feels about him never won a playoff game many games under 500 vs winning teams it takes a team to win it’s not about individual stats it’s about wins and losses the team plays much better with foles they hate playing for wentz case closed. it’s not about who is better many QB are better than Brady yet Brady always wins its about who fits the team and system the best . Foles fits the team and gels. Foles is like Brady. Wentz will never win . Wentz is 6-7 this year and played the easiest part of the schedule . Foles saved the season

  16. People who think the Eagles should trade Wentz: casual observers.
    People who know Foles is limited: people who have been watching every snap this team has played since they can remember.

  18. Wentz is overrated. Eagles wouldn’t have made the playoffs if he played the whole season #facts

  19. Foles is clearly the better qb right now and has some serious mojo going on but Wentz is the obvious long term qb, as he should be. Just because he’s had two injuries doesn’t mean squat. He’s young and has shown tremendous athletic and leadership ability. I think his 2019 season will prove his worth and quiet a lot of the doubters, especially if the team drafts well and can keep some of its free agents. Foles should end up in Miami or Jax but not likely in the NFC.

  23. Wentz is great right up till the season ending injury occurs. 2 years, 2 season ending injuries. I don’t think I would feel real comfortable counting on him. Now if I was a backup QB looking to audition for a starting gig somewhere else, well Philly is probably the best place to be.

  25. Philly must find a very good backup if they are to be successful long term. Wentz’s health is unreliable, especially with back issues. As a Cowboy fan, we lived thru the back issue nightmare with Romo. Not a pretty picture. And the argument that Wentz is younger and therefore Romo does not apply does not wash. Back injuries, at any age, are serious and career threatening (I have litigated back injury cases for years and I know the meds on this). And Wentz’ playing style invites more serious injuries. BTW, the eye test tells me the Iggles are better with Foles than with Wentz. Likely because they simplify the offense. Maybe a lesson to use with Wentz.

  27. Weird situation. Wentz MAY be a better quarterback (debatable), but Philly is a better team when Foles plays. I wonder if Philly enamored with Wentz’s potential, or his low cap number?

  28. Yeah and Patriots should have kept JimmyG and JacobyB on the roster, and Solder, and paid… Welcome to the cap Philly, and why sustaining championship teams is hard and why Belichick is the GOAT coach AND general manager to have done this for 18yrs in the Age of Parity.

  29. I would have taken Foles over Cousins. Neither are a true legit “Franchise” QB, but I believe Foles has more to offer than Cousins. After the Vikes build up the OL, let’s see what Cousins can do with having more time in the pocket.

  30. All the talk this week I heard about Wentz (ESPN in NY) was about the obvious skin problem he’s having. It was very noticeable on the sidelines on Sunday.
    Don’t steroids cause that problem? Just asking.

  31. therealtrenches says:
    January 15, 2019 at 1:11 pm

    People who think the Eagles should trade Wentz: casual observers.
    People who know Foles is limited: people who have been watching every snap this team has played since they can remember.

    I’m a Cowboys fan, and this is spot on. Wentz is simply the more talented QB. Foles has some crazy clutch gene in him that aloos him to flourish in doses, but I don’t believe he is the answer over a 16 game season. As good as he’s been, he has had some bad throws and questionable plays. If the Eagles are fortunate enough to convince him he’s best suited for the role he’s hkept the last couple years, then fine, otherwise, id he wants to start, they need to trade him. Just my .02¢

  32. The eagles are $14mm over the $190mm projected cap. They are in the worst cap space of any team in the league according to OVER THE CAP.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!