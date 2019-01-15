Happy 40th, Drew Brees

Getty Images

Half of the quarterbacks playing in the championship round will be on the wrong side of 40.

Joining Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the Fifth Decade Club is Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who turns 40 today. Brady, 41, will face the Chiefs immediately after Brees tries to outscore the Rams.

No one thinks that 2018 will be the last rodeo for either aging cowpoke. Brady has repeatedly vowed to stick around through his 45th birthday. Brees hasn’t placed an expiration date on his career milk carton, but he has shown no signs of slipping.

Both are first-ballot Hall of Famers. Both are among the best five to ever play the game. It would be fitting it both end up playing each other in Atlanta in 19 days.

For now, though, it’s about Brees. Drafted by the Chargers in 2001, cast into free agency after five seasons, unwanted by the Dolphins, and embraced by New Orleans, Brees is destined to be remembered as one of the best to ever play the game — and he’s destined to be successful at whatever he does after he stops playing.