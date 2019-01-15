Heath Farwell headed to Bills as special teams coach

Getty Images

In the past few years, moves from the Panthers to the Bills have become a frequent occurrence for players, coaches and executives and it appears the pipeline remains open.

According to multiple reports, Panthers assistant special teams coach Heath Farwell is leaving the team to become the special teams coach for the Bills. Buffalo parted ways with Danny Crossman earlier this month after six seasons with the team.

Farwell was on Ron Rivera’s staff with the Panthers for one year, so he was not in Carolina at the same time as Bills head coach Sean McDermott or General Manager Brandon Beane.

Farwell spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons with the Seahawks as a special teams assistant and also played four seasons with the team at the end of his playing career. He also played six years with the Vikings and made one Pro Bowl as the NFC’s special teams player.