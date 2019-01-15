Hunter Henry feeling good after getting back on the field

Getty Images

Chargers tight end Hunter Henry played 14 snaps Sunday. They were the only 14 snaps he played this season.

He was hoping for more.

“It was definitely just good to be able to get back out there,” Henry said, via Ricky Henne of the team website. “I think that’s huge for going into next year. It’s huge. . . .I worked hard to get back to that moment and so, I’m ready to work extra hard this offseason to get ready to go for next year.”

Henry tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee on the first day of organized team activities in May. He spent the regular season on injured reserve while rehabbing.

Henry said the most encouraging part of Sunday was that his knee held up well.

“I felt good,” Henry said. “I felt really good actually. I mean, I wasn’t my full self probably, to where I would like to be, but I still felt good enough and felt real good out there. It was good to be back out there rolling.”