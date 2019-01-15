Jaguars add quarterback Alex McGough on future contract

Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Alex McGough to a future contract on Tuesday.

McGough was a seventh-round pick of Seattle last May out of Florida International and spent the entire season on the team’s practice squad. He was only the second quarterback the Seahawks have drafted since Pete Carroll and John Schneider took control of the team in 2010 with Russell Wilson being the first. McGough was the only member of Seattle’s 10-man practice squad not to sign a future contract with the Seahawks after the season. When his practice squad deal expired on Monday, McGough quickly reached a deal to return to Florida with the Jaguars.

McGough completed 36 of 62 passes for 416 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in four preseason games for the Seahawks.

He may have a better chance cracking a 53-man roster and finding playing time with the Jaguars as they likely move on from Blake Bortles this offseason.