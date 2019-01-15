Jerry Jones claims that Jason Garrett would be in high demand, if a free agent

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seems to be intent on giving coach Jason Garrett another contract, and Jones seems to be doing his best to persuade himself and others that a significant demand would exist for Garrett’s services.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan, Jones claimed that, if Garrett currently were available, he wouldn’t be available for long.

“If Jason Garrett had been out on the market two weeks ago, he would’ve had five offers for head coaching,” Jones said. “I know that.”

Four years ago, after a loss to the Packers in the divisional round, Garrett became a free agent. There was no buzz about anyone else trying to hire him, no effort by anyone to lure him from Dallas. He instead re-signed with Dallas, and if he were a free agent right now that’s presumably what he would do again.

Especially since there likely wouldn’t be many/any other offers for his services. Especially since Garrett’s offense is regarded as simplistic and unimaginative. Especially since Garrett’s coaching staff failed to spot and remove a glaring tell from the alignment of the defensive line.

None of what Jones said means that he’ll give Garrett another new deal.

“I don’t have any comments this morning about extensions, because my options are open,” Jones said. “Nobody knows, because I don’t know this morning, and I’m the last say.”

Jones and Garrett coexist because Jones likes being able to remind everyone that he’s the last say, and Garrett is willing to let him. They’ve done so for more than eight years, but it’s fair to ask whether Garrett has taken this team as far as he possibly can, and whether the Cowboys will punch a ticket back to the NFC title game only if someone else is coaching the team.

    That is an accurate statement from Jerry. However he fails to mention Dallas would be the only team to hire him. The Clapper, as shown in the above photo, better ride this out as long as he can because unless he pulls a Bob Davie and goes to coach New Mexico State University he’ll never be a head coach again at any level.

  6. Jerry Jones is a moron whose done more to keep the Cowboys down than anything else. Garrett is a yes man to this fool and if he were fired, would, because of his lengthy playoff absences, have to prove himself again from the position of a coordinator or even a position coach. He’s nothing special and has done nothing special. Part of that blame has to fall on Jones whose been a fool in charge ever since he ham handedly fired the greatest coach in Cowboys history. And no, I’m not a Cowboys fan, but the bullseye for this team falls on Jones back.

  10. lol the delusion of this guy reminds me of trump. Why wouldn’t he want Garrett back? He gets the yes man he needs, they’re relevant to the playoff landscape & their bottom line [revenue] is doing just fine. Said it before & I’ll say it again, this team will NEVER win anything again with this average coach & average/slightly above average QB. Sounds good to me though, hopefully Jerry never wises up & lives forever, so they never win again & we just have to hear the weasel fanbase go wild over regular season games like we have over the past 25ish years

  11. Mike McCarthy couldn’t get an interview for a team that KEPT an 0-16 coach AND everyone in the FO knew him. He has a better win % and Superbowl win over Garrett.

    JG would be a free agent a long time…

  18. Cowboys won’t make another SB as long as jerry Jones is their GM. Garrett isn’t doing the team any favors, but Jerry keeps him because jerry thinks he knows better than everyone else. The team will also be stuck in mediocrity if/when he throws the bank at Dak, who can’t seem to make easy throws to wide open receivers

  19. I’d love to say Jones is crazy but then I see guys being hired immediately after being fired, including guys whose best ever finish was 5th in the Big 12.

