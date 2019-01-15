Jets say they never dictated staff to head coaching candidates

AP

Baylor head coach Matt Rhule was in the mix for the Jets job that went to Adam Gase until he said last week that he’d be staying at the school.

Rhule said he is “never going to be in an arranged marriage” by way of explaining his reluctance to work for the Jets because he felt they were dictating who he should hire as part of his coaching staff. Reports indicated that the Jets wanted him to hire Todd Monken, who has since joined the Browns, as the team’s offensive coordinator.

There were similar reports about the Jets’ talks with former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, which led to the issue coming up as CEO Christopher Johnson met the media in conjunction with Gase’s introduction on Monday.

Johnson said that the team never intended to force assistants on any of their head coaching hires while saying Gase was the team’s choice because he is “coaching to where football is going.” None of the assistants that will accompany Gase on that journey have been named yet, but the Jets have been pursuing Gregg Williams to run their defense.