John Parry will referee Super Bowl LIII

Getty Images

The NFL has announced the referee for Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

John Parry got the nod from the league to referee the game. It is the third time as an official and second time as a referee that Parry has been selected to work a Super Bowl in 19 NFL seasons.

He worked last Saturday night’s game between the Cowboys and Rams, which featured a curious in the grasp call during a pass attempt by Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. It was a curious call because Prescott was in the grasp of a teammate rather than a Rams defender, but Parry

Parry’s crew will be made up of umpire Fred Bryan, down judge Edgar Camp, line judge Jeff Bergman, field judge Steve Zimmer, side judge Eugene Hall and back judge Terrence Miles. It is the first Super Bowl assignment for Bryan, Camp and Hall.