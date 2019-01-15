Kyle Lauletta pleads guilty to resolve charges from October arrest

Getty Images

Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta was arrested in October on charges of eluding police, obstructing administration of law and resisting arrest as a result of an incident that saw him accused of nearly running over a police officer who was trying to get Lauletta to stop his car.

Lauletta also faced a slew of moving violations and he settled the case in a New Jersey courtroom on Tuesday. Lauletta pleaded guilty to a disorderly persons offense as well as motor vehicle summonses for making an improper turn and disregarding an officer’s instructions.

NJ.com reports that the other charges were dropped and the ones Lauletta pleaded guilty to will be dismissed if Lauletta stays out of trouble for the next 12 months.

Lauletta appeared in one game during his rookie season and went 0-for-5 with an interception.