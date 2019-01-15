Malcolm Jenkins gets pep talk from Steve Gleason

Getty Images

The most heartwarming moment of the postseason came in New Orleans after the Saints beat the Eagles.

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, who played for the Saints from 2009-13, returned to the field to spend some time with Steve Gleason.

Gleason, who played for the Saints from 2000-2006, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2011. No longer able to speak, Gleason uses his eyes to type on his speech generating device.

Via video from John Clark of NBC Philadelphia, Gleason told Jenkins, “Today shall pass. You looked great today. Keep it up. We love you.”

Gleason, 41, is the first NFL player to receive a Congressional Gold Medal, one of the federal government’s highest civilian honors. President Donald Trump signed the measure into law earlier this month.