Malcolm Jenkins going to Pro Bowl in place of Landon Collins

One NFC East safety will be replacing another in the Pro Bowl later this month.

The Eagles announced that Malcolm Jenkins will be going to the game. He will take the place of Giants safety Landon Collins, who went on injured reserve in December with a shoulder injury that required surgery.

Jenkins has been to the Pro Bowl two other times since joining the Eagles in 2014. Jenkins had 97 tackles, three forced fumbles, a sack and an interception while starting all 16 regular season games. He added 15 tackles in the team’s two playoff outings.

Three other Eagles are currently on the Pro Bowl roster, although guard Brandon Brooks will be replaced after tearing his Achilles against the Saints last Sunday. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox was also briefly out of that game, but there’s been no word that he’s pulling out of the game. Tight end Zach Ertz rounds out the Eagles contingent.