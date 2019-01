Getty Images

Marcus Robertson is reuniting with Vance Joseph in Arizona.

The Cardinals are hiring Robertson as their defensive backs coach, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Robertson spent the past two seasons as defensive backs coach for the Broncos.

He has spent the past 28 seasons in the NFL as a player, administrator and coach. He has served as a secondary coach in the NFL the past 12 seasons.

Before joining the Broncos, Robertson worked with Oakland’s secondary from 2014-16.