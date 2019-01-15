Mike Munchak says move to Denver was only about family

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 15, 2019, 2:27 PM EST
“Spending more time with the family” is usually what coaches say when they just got fired.

But for new Broncos offensive line coach Mike Munchak, it was the motivating factor to leave Pittsburgh and move to Denver.

Munchak told Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the chance to get closer to his daughter’s family was the reason he left the Steelers after five years.

“As my career shows, when I get somewhere, I stay there,’’ Munchak said. “When this opportunity came up to work in a city with my daughter, her husband, my granddaughter and my other daughter not far away in L.A., that’s what we wanted.

“I’m not 30 or 40 years old anymore. I’m 58 and different things become important as you age.”

Munchak interviewed for the Broncos head coaching vacancy, but they picked Vic Fangio for that job. And when guys leave for lateral moves, there’s always a suspicion that something’s up at the old place.

“It was a family decision all the way,” he said. “This was all about family from the beginning. If my daughter lived here, I wouldn’t have taken any head coaching interviews. I’d rather be a line coach here than a head coach anywhere else, other than family.”

Going to work for the Steelers gave him a chance to get closer to his hometown of Scranton, so he’s done this before, and having a chance to be near his kids makes it easier to accept working for a guy you were competing against for a job.

  1. Crap. Sure wish his daughter had just moved to Pittsburgh instead. But wish him all the best in his new job.

  2. hey good for him. even line coaches make crazy money.

    now what happens in a year when daughter tells dad her husband took a job somewhere else? haha

  4. When Scar eventually retires from the Patriots, I hope they look at hiring Munchak for the offensive line. However, history shows BB does not hire former pro players for his staff.

  5. If the Steelers fired him, they were stupid for doing so. Their run blocking (for several RB’s) has been better than ever, and the pass blocking much improved under Munchak. As a Bengals fan, I approve of him going elsewhere. I also approve of keeping Mike Tomlin so the circus can keep rolling.

  6. Good for him, a man to whom family is more important than money or career advancement. Rare, these days.

    Now go help my Broncos’ OL. Good quarterbacks will be watching.

  7. Yes it was about his family. But it’s also recognition that Tomlin is presiding over a dumpster fire in Pittsburgh. The fish rots from the head down. AR2 has no clue. Munchak should never have been without a huge contract. The front office is in shambles, there is zero discipline in the locker room, and now the ONLY Coach that knows what he’s doing is gone. Players with leverage are jumping off the sinking ship. What a sad shame the Steelers are becoming. A complete housecleaning is in order,as there is mno coach worth keeping at this point, especially Tomlin!

  8. Good for him. Most people would probably bolt after getting snubbed for the head coaching job like he did.

