Mike Smith says he’s finished with coaching

Getty Images

The Buccaneers fired Mike Smith as their defensive coordinator during the 2018 season and it appears that will be the final stop of his coaching career.

Smith made an appearance with Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio and said that he has “enjoyed every minute” of being an NFL coach while indicating that the time has come to find “new adventures” away from the game.

“I’ve been in this league and coached a long time and I think it’s time to go do something different,” Smith said, via JoeBucsFan.com.

Smith, who turns 60 this year, coached in college from 1982 until joining the Ravens as a defensive assistant in 1999. He was on the staff when Baltimore won Super Bowl XXXV and then moved to the Jaguars as defensive coordinator in 2003. Smith went 66-46 in the regular season and 1-4 in the postseason as the Falcons head coach from 2008-14 and took a year off before joining the Buccaneers staff.