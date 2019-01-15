OL coach Frank Pollack out in Cincinnati

Getty Images

The Bengals are not retaining offensive line coach Frank Pollack, Elise Jesse of WLWT reports.

Presumptive Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, who remains an assistant with the Rams until their season ends, apparently will make his own hire at that position.

Pollack lasted a year in Cincinnati after the Cowboys declined to re-sign him to a new deal in 2018.

Pollack joined the Cowboys in 2013 as an assistant offensive line coach and replaced Bill Callahan in the top job for the 2015 season. The Cowboys line, led by All-Pros Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick and Zack Martin, was one of the top units in the league over Pollack’s three years in the job.

The Bengals line was much improved under his guidance this season.