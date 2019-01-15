Panthers hire Perry Fewell

Getty Images

After back-to-back years of losing defensive coordinators followed by a year of demoting one, the Panthers added some more experience to their coaching staff.

The team announced the hiring of veteran assistant Perry Fewell as secondary coach

Fewell grew up in the Charlotte area (Cramerton, to be precise) and interviewed for the head coaching job in 2011 when Ron Rivera got it. The 56-year-old Fewell was last with the Jaguars, and has worked as a coordinator for the Giants and Bills. He worked with Rivera in Chicago.

“It’s a dream come true, so to speak,” Fewell said in a release from the team. “Coaching for your home team – what better joy could you get? I’m just excited to get to work.”

He has plenty of it, as the Panthers have a young secondary that needs some work. After losing Sean McDermott and Steve Wilks in back-to-back seasons and the sudden resignation/firing of defensive backs coach Curtis Fuller last spring, the Panthers patched together a staff that included Jeff Imamura and longtime Rivera confidante Richard Rodgers. Imamura was fired as part of the midseason restructuring that saw Rivera reclaim play-calling from coordinator Eric Washington (who is staying on with the title, if not the responsibilities). The release cited Rivera saying Rodgers will continue to work with the safeties.