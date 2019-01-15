Panthers owner: Cam’s shoulder was obviously an issue

Getty Images

Panthers owner David Tepper may have thought life as an NFL owner was easy (aside from the being wealthy enough to own one, of course).

His Panthers were 6-2 at the midway point of the season, making his trip to his hometown of Pittsburgh (where large brick-and-mortar things are named for him) a midseason victory lap.

But then the Panthers were blown out on national television, and their season unraveled the same way quarterback Cam Newton‘s shoulder appeared to. They lost seven straight games, and Newton was parked for the final two games.

In his first remarks about the season with the website he owns, Tepper acknowledged the health of his quarterback was a major factor in the disappointment.

“There’s no secrets there. Cam’s shoulder was obviously an issue the second half of the season,” Tepper said in the EXCLUSIVE staff meeting. “I think it was pretty well known that he wasn’t throwing in practices. That was probably a problem. That threw off his rhythm. And at the end of the season, we couldn’t throw the ball downfield – which was a big problem.”

Newton’s health will be one of the main storylines for the Panthers going into 2019, as they have to find someone able to start some games if he can’t. So far they haven’t indicated he needs surgery, which would be a huge positive for them.

Tepper also alluded to the coaching changes they made on defense (with Ron Rivera taking over play-calling and firing two assistants), saying they were “maybe a little too late.”

But he’s also decided to stick with Rivera and General Manager Marty Hurney for the coming year, as he learns his way through his first year as an owner.