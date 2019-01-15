Patriots don’t have much experience on the road in the playoffs

Getty Images

The Patriots will have the unusual experience of being the road team in the playoffs when they head to Kansas City on Sunday.

Although the Patriots have played in an incredible 38 playoff games during the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era, they’ve been so good in the regular season that they haven’t had to go on the road very often. They’ve played 23 playoff games at home, eight Super Bowls on neutral fields, and just seven postseason road games.

The record on the road hasn’t been great. The last time the Patriots went on the road in the playoffs, three years ago, they lost at Denver in the AFC Championship Game. Their last playoff road trip before that was also a visit to Denver, six years ago, and it was also a loss. The last time the Patriots won on the road in the playoffs was after the 2006 season, when they won at San Diego in the divisional round and then lost at Indianapolis in the AFC Championship Game. Overall, the Brady/Belichick Patriots are 3-4 on the road in the postseason.

Now they will try to even their record on the road to .500, with a trip to Kansas City, where a trip to the Super Bowl is on the line.