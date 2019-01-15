Patriots ready for the cold, having spent many a January out in it

Getty Images

The Chiefs are home, but the Patriots might have a bigger edge playing in cold weather. The Patriots have played so many January home games that hey are accustomed to playing in the elements this time of year.

“For us, no factor,” Patriots safety Duron Harmon said, via Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. “It’s going to be cold, but at the end of the day, you have to play football. You have to tackle. You’ve got to catch the ball. You’ve got to block. You’ve got to run. You’ve got to do everything you can to win the game. For us, you just have to block that cold out. At the end of the day, you might not get the opportunity to be in this game again.”

The National Weather Service is forecasting an arctic blast to hit Kansas City, with the predicted temperature at kickoff somewhere between 10 degrees and zero. It could rank as one of the coldest in Patriots’ history.

Per Daniels, the Patriots have played three games where the temperature was in the single digits at kickoff — 9 degrees in 1963 (in a 35-3 loss to Kansas City), 4 degrees in 2003 (in a 17-14 win over Tennessee) and 3 degrees in 1989 (in a 28-10 loss to Pittsburgh).

In the Bill Belichick era, the Patriots are 5-1 in games that are 20 degrees or colder at kickoff.

“From my experience, there’s not really much you can do with the cold,” Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower said. “As far as the actual temperature, Trey [Flowers] and Bill [Belichick] said it best, give us a ball and field and we’ll be there. I’m sure it’s going to be a great, great environment. I’m sure the cold is going to be part of it. We’re just looking forward to getting out there and competing.”